Bengaluru auto driver restarts education: from 10th grader to pre-university exams

In a testament to the power of determination and the pursuit of education, a chance encounter with an Ola auto driver made a Twitter user share a heart-warming story on X. Nidhi Agarwal, a strategy lead professional, shared a poignant moment in a recent post, shining a spotlight on the remarkable journey of auto driver Mr Baskar.

Agarwal's post, accompanied with Mr Baskar’s photograph, introduced the world to the man who recently faced his English paper as part of his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams.

What makes this feat extraordinary is that Mr Baskar, despite initially finishing his education at the 10th grade in 1985, has embarked on a journey to pursue higher education, proving that it's never too late to chase one's dreams.

His determination to continue his education is both awe-inspiring and humbling. Over three decades after completing his 10th grade studies, he has decided to rekindle his academic journey.

The drive to pursue education again, while shouldering the responsibilities of being a father of two children in the 3rd and 6th grades, showcases his commitment to personal growth and self-improvement.

Agarwal called it a “Peak Bengaluru” moment, basically referring to incidents that generally happen only in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India.

"Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today.

He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after cleaning 10th in 1985.

Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating! @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/5R21YtdomZ — Nidhi Agarwal (@Ngarwalnidhi) August 26, 2023

Popular X account “Peak Bengaluru” that chronicles such stories from around the Karnataka capital also showed their admiration with emoticons in the comments.

More power to Mr Baskar and we hope he is successful in his academic pursuits.