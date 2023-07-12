Vijay Shekhar Sharma receives email pitching mobile app for Paytm. What he did

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has a hack for dealing with spam emails

It would require a stunning lack of research to pitch a mobile app for Paytm to the company’s founder. For the uninitiated, the Paytm app has over a 100 million downloads on Google Play Store alone, and a steadily-expanding user base with average monthly transacting users hitting 9.2 crore in May 2023.

It’s little wonder that Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of the digital payments platform, has reached the limit of his patience with emails asking him to create a mobile app for Paytm. This morning, Sharma shared a screenshot of one such email he received.

“Hi Vijay – has the topic of a mobile app for Paytm ever come up with your team?” the email reads. Sent by one Demi Murgatroyd, it continues: “Sending you this case study on Esther & Co that highlights how 17% of their total sales came from their app in just the first month after their launch.”

The email ends with a request to Sharma to get on a quick call to explore the possibility of a mobile app. According to LinkedIn, Demi Murgatroyd is an employee of Tapcart, a mobile app builder for Shopify merchants.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma asked his Twitter followers how they deal with unwanted inbox spam while sharing the screenshot on the microblogging platform. He then revealed his own hack for dealing with spam – emails that come with an ‘unsubscribe’ link go straight to trash.

“What is your hack to avoid all such exotic marketing SPAM in inbox?” the CEO of Paytm wrote while sharing the screenshot. “I have a filter that straight deletes, if mail has ‘unsubscribe’ in a link.”

The comments section of his post was filled with amused responses.

“Why don't you consider her proposal for a mobile app seriously though? I'm tired having to take out laptop each time I want to pay a paani puri wala,” wrote one Twitter user.



Why don't you consider her proposal for a mobile app seriously though? I'm tired having to take out laptop each time I want to pay a paani puri wala.

— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) July 12, 2023



Capitalmind India CEO Deepak Shenoy also had a suggestion



You should have an auto reply saying Spam mat Karo, Paytm Karo before deleting :)

— Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) July 12, 2023

“I am just amused at the content of the email,” another user wrote.