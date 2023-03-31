Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours confirmed by Harrdy Sandhu

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been spotted together thrice in the recent past

It seems like marriage is definitely on the cards for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. The couple sparked dating rumours after being photographed together several times – most recently in Delhi on March 28 when Raghav Chadha picked Parineeti Chopra up from the airport. Now, Chopra’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed the rumours.

In an interview with DNA, singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu said he is “happy” for the couple and has even called up Parineeti Chopra to congratulate her. His remarks come just days after AAP MP Sanjeev Arora shared a tweet congratulating the couple, even as both Chadha and Chopra refused to comment.

“I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck,” Harrdy Sandhu told DNA when asked about the rumours swirling around his co-star Parineeti Chopra’s personal life.

He confirmed he had spoken to Chopra, saying: “Yes, I have called and congratulated her.”

Sandhu added that he and Chopra discussed marriage while filming Code Name: Tiranga. “When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy’,” he revealed.

Rumours about an upcoming wedding began when Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted together in Mumbai twice and only gained steam when Chopra flew to Delhi on Wednesday night. Chadha met her at the airport.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. At 34, he is the youngest lawmaker in the Rajya Sabha. Both he and Parineeti Chopra have neither confirmed not denied the rumours, despite constant badgering from the paparazzi.