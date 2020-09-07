'Pakistan vs England', 'Pranab Mukherjee', 'Amit Shah coronavirus' topped Google Trending search list in India for August 2020

A Google Trends report for August 2020 shares some unique insights on Coronavirus and other search interests googled by Indians last month. Among the search trends were topics related to Pranab Mukherjee, Indian Independence Day and the Pakistan vs England cricket match.

The Google Trends report for August 2020 shared with Moneycontrol via email states that the top trending search in India in August was “Pakistan vs England”, with a spike in interest over 5,000 percent. This was followed by the topic “Pranab Mukherjee”, which saw a search interest spike of over 4,000 percent after the former Indian President passed away on August 31.

India also searched for “Indian Independence Day” during August 2020. According to Google, the search interest for Indian Independence Day was +3,750 percent.

The top trending coronavirus related search over the month has been “Amit Shah coronavirus” spiking +4,100 percent, after the Home Minister was declared COVID-19 positive.

Vaccine remains the most searched topic alongside coronavirus in India in August. “Sputnik” and “Sputnik vaccine” spiked by 3,300 percent and 2,750 percent, respectively, over the month and were the top trending searches relating to vaccines.

The top-10 states and union territories in India that searched for the coronavirus vaccine are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Goa, Daman and Diu, Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, and Nagaland.



When will India get vaccine?

Why are infants and children vaccinated?

Is corona vaccine ready India?

Who made the vaccine for COVID 19?

Who will discover COVID 19 vaccine?

When Russia vaccine available?

Are vaccine volunteers paid?

Do you think COVID vaccine development is going to be successful?

Are the COVID vaccine trials placebo controlled?

What happened to Russian COVID vaccine?

The most trending questions for vaccines searched by Indians were: