Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 31, said the hospital.

"Sh. Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID care. He was discharged today at 7 am," the medical facility said in a statement.

"He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities," said the statement signed by Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson, Media Cell and Protocol Division.

Earlier, the AIIMS had said in a statement on August 29 that "he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time".

The union minister was admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post-COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body aches.

The union minister had been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days, the hospital had said in a press release on August 18. He had been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care, the hospital had said.

On August 2, Shah (55) had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and admitted to a hospital. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease on August 14.