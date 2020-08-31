172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|home-minister-amit-shah-discharged-from-aiims-5775531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the hospital on August 17 complaining of fatigue and body aches.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 31, said the hospital.

"Sh. Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID care. He was discharged today at 7 am," the medical facility said in a statement.

"He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities," said the statement signed by Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson, Media Cell and Protocol Division.

Close

Earlier, the AIIMS had said in a statement on August 29 that "he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time".

The union minister was admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post-COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body aches.

The union minister had been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days, the hospital had said in a press release on August 18. He had been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care, the hospital had said.

On August 2, Shah (55) had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and admitted to a hospital. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease on August 14.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Health #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.