Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS complaining of fatigue, body aches

Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 17 complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days.

The union minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days, said the hospital in a press release on August 18. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care, the hospital said.

According to the press release, "he is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital."

On August 2, the union minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and admitted to a hospital.

He tweeted saying, "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done."

On August 14, he said that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Shah, 55, had also said that on the advice of doctors, he will be in home isolation for the next few days.

"Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well during this period. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah had tweeted.