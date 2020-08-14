Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah on August 14 said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be isolating at home for the next few days.

Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2.

"Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well during this period. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah tweeted.

"I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting the infection and who have been treating me," Shah added.