172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|home-minister-amit-shah-tests-negative-for-covid-19-5704911.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19

Amit Shah had tested COVID-19 positive on August 2.

Moneycontrol News

Home Minister Amit Shah on August 14 said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be isolating at home for the next few days.

Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2.

"Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well during this period. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah tweeted.

Close

"I also thank all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who have helped me in fighting the infection and who have been treating me," Shah added.

 
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.