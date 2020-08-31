172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|former-president-pranab-mukherjee-passes-away-at-84-5679861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Pranab Mukherjee had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who had recently undergone a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain, passed away on August 31. He was 84.

Prior to the surgery, the Mukherjee had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Mukherjee's son, Abhijit, informed about the development in a tweet.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from  people throughout India ! I thank all of You (sic)," he tweeted.

The Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi had said late on August 12 that Mukherjee’s condition had remained critical and that he was on ventilator support.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors was constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

Before serving as the President of India between 2012 and 2017, Mukherjee was a senior union minister in the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 05:53 pm

