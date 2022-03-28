This Oscar winner accepted the Academy Award in a bathrobe

Oscars 2022: Hans Zimmer was in Amsterdam when the announcement of him winning an Academy Award for 'Dune' score was made. (Image credit: @HansZimmer/Twitter)

German film score composer Hans Zimmer scored at the Academy Awards, claiming the Oscar for the music of Dune.

Although Zimmer did not attend the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles as he is on tour with his band in Europe, he did take to Twitter to accept the award. In a bathrobe.



It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VlwnrElkaL

— Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) March 28, 2022

The two-time Academy Award winner tweeted, "It’s 2am in Amsterdam, and my daughter Zoë woke me up to go to the hotel bar. Wow!!"

Zimmer previously won in 1994 for Disney's animated The Lion King.

His victory was widely predicted, as Zimmer had already won the Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Awards for his music for Dune --Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the sci-fi classic.

This is the German-born composer’s second collaboration with the director, after Blade Runner 2049. In an interview to Variety, Zimmer said that writing music for Dune fulfilled a dream because he had read Frank Herbert’s novel when he was 18 and often imagined what the music of Arrakis might sound like.

Read more: Oscars 2022 winners full list: 'CODA' is Best Picture, Will Smith Best Actor, Jessica Chastain Best Actress