Oscars 2022 winners full list: 'Dune' wins 6 Oscars, Ariana DeBose Best Supporting Actress

Oscars 2022: A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ 'Dune'. (Screen grab)

The Oscars are back in Hollywood, as nominees from top contending films including "CODA," "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" hit the red carpet Sunday for the movie industry's biggest night. The awards ceremony is happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. "Dune", Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction film, bagged four Oscars even before the ceremony began for the following categories: Editing, Original Score, Sound, Production Design. Ariana DeBose on Sunday nabbed the Oscar for best supporting actress for her star turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the hit musical "West Side Story."

Here is the full list of winners in all categories:

Best Sound: Dune

Best Editing : Dune

Original Score: Dune

Production Design: Dune

Best Visual Effects: Dune

Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser (Dune)

Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Documentary Short Subject: The Queen of Basketball