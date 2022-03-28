English
    Oscars 2022 winners full list: 'Dune' wins 6 Oscars, Ariana DeBose Best Supporting Actress

    Oscars 2022: "Dune", Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction film, bagged four Oscars even before the ceremony began.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST
    Oscars 2022: A scene from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ 'Dune'. (Screen grab)

    The Oscars are back in Hollywood, as nominees from top contending films including "CODA," "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" hit the red carpet Sunday for the movie industry's biggest night. The awards ceremony is happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. "Dune", Denis Villeneuve's epic science fiction film, bagged four Oscars even before the ceremony began for the following categories: Editing, Original Score, Sound, Production Design. Ariana DeBose on Sunday nabbed the Oscar for best supporting actress for her star turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the hit musical "West Side Story."

    Here is the full list of winners in all categories:

    Best Sound: Dune

    Best Editing : Dune

    Original Score: Dune

    Production Design: Dune

    Best Visual Effects: Dune

    Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser (Dune)

    Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

    Best Documentary Short Subject: The Queen of Basketball
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 06:00 am
