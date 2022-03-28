Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Six Oscars for 'Dune', Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress

Oscars 2022 LIVE: 'Dune' wins sixth Oscar in Best Visual effects category.
The other nominees were 'The Free Guy', 'Shang-Chi', 'Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'No Time to Die'
It’s Oscars day. The awards ceremony has begun at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The first few winners have already been announced. Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.
Dune has won for cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Film editing, Best Sound , Best Production Design and Best Visual effects. The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The most eagerly awaited winners are for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director.
Will Best Picture go to Jane Campion’s dark Western The Power of the Dog or Sian Heder’s CODA -- a poignant portrait of a deaf family? Or will it be Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama set during the outset of the Troubles in Ireland?
Will Javier Bardem take home the Best Actor award for Being the Ricardos or will it be Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog?
Could first-time Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart win this year for portraying Princess Diana in Spencer or will it be Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain or Olivia Colman?
Will Jane Campion, the only woman to be nominated for Best Director twice, take home the Oscar for The Power of the Dog or will Steven Spielberg win for his West Side Story’?Stay tuned with us to find out the winners.
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Best in cinematography
It'a great year for Australian cinematographer Greig Fraser, winner of Best Cinematographer for 'Dune'. He also shot the brilliantly visual 'The Batman'.
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Ariana DeBose writes history. She is the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar.
Congratulations #ArianaDeBose #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/HdvRyO9lR5— Hear Her Stories (@hearherstories) March 28, 2022
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Greig Fraser wins for cinematography for 'Dune'.
This is his first Oscar win. Dune is an epic sci-fi saga which has bagged the most Oscars as of now.
Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. The actor says in an emotional speech that 'dreams do come true. West Side Story is Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1957 broadway musical of the same name.
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Could Ukraine president make Oscar appearance?
The 94th Academy Awards, which will take place amid the devastation in Ukraine, are most likely to include an expression of solidarity for the war-torn country.
Actor Wanda Sykes, one of the Oscars 2022 hosts, has said that the ceremony will address Ukraine in a “thoughtful” way, news agency AFP reported.
Her co-host, Amy Schumer, called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to virtually speak at the Oscars, which will take place on the morning of March 28 (according to Indian time). Read more here.
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: The hosts begin the ceremony
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes begin hosting the ceremony. This is the first time three women are hosting the coveted cinema awards.
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: A glimpse of Beyonce's performance
Beyoncé opens the show in Compton pic.twitter.com/9CrN7L4hb0— Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) March 28, 2022
Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Dune's tally
Editing
Original Score
Sound
Production Design
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington and other stars at the red carpet
Those smiles.😎#Oscars pic.twitter.com/4hCwYOTYEm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022
Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Another Oscar for 'Dune'
Dune has won the Oscar for Best Production Design