Oscars 2022 LIVE updates: Six Oscars for 'Dune', Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress

March 28, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

It’s Oscars day. The awards ceremony has begun at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The first few winners have already been announced. Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

Dune has won for cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Film editing, Best Sound , Best Production Design and Best Visual effects. The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling