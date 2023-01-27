Oreo dunks into metaverse in partnership with Meta and Martha Stewart

Oreo cookies

Oreo, the famous cookie company, has created its own Metaverse, the OREOVERSE, an immersive online environment where cookie enthusiasts can participate in contests and play games with a cookie theme.

The brand introduced a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, through which they unveiled the OREOVERSE. According to a press filing, an array of prizes, including a $50,000 sweepstakes, gaming consoles, and virtual reality headsets, were promised in the launch's promotional offer.

The OREOVERSE is available on desktop, mobile, and in Meta's Horizon Worlds, where users can access the Metaverse and experience it in virtual reality (VR) while wearing a Meta Quest headset.

With Meta’s association with the Oculus virtual reality headsets, Oreo was keen to emphasise that the experience can also be enjoyed/accessed via mobile and computers.

As part of the campaign, TV star Martha Stewart and her gardener Ryan McCallister will stream themselves on the OREO brand's social media channels, next week, exploring the OREOVERSE.

Web3 is not a new ambit for Stewart, having launched her personal NFT collection "Fresh mint" in 2021.

