A real estate portfolio in the metaverse can be rewarding, and risky too

Exploring the virtual world through gaming and 3D experiences has peaked post-millennium. Curiosity towards the virtual world has finally led to the discovery of the ‘metaverse’ where people can connect, interact, and experience real-life scenarios in a virtual world. Metaverse is a digital web space where people can immerse themselves in a virtual environment.

Due to curiosity towards the development of virtual spaces, virtual world technology has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for social networking, e-gaming, and even business activities.

So, what role does real estate play in the metaverse one may ask? Virtual real estate refers to digital property that exists in online spaces within metaverses. These digital properties take many forms, but parcels of land and buildings are the most common.

In the simplest sense, they are pixels. However, they are much more than that. The real estate spaces in virtual reality platforms serve as places where people can socialise, play games, attend meetings or in a matter of minutes set up a shopping mall, a mansion, or a skyscraper.

Investing in virtual real estate is like buying real estate in the real world in some sense. Ideally, you would want to acquire as much property at good locations. Buying real estate areas with greater user traffic will have greater value over time. However, unlike the real world, transactions are quick and easy in the metaverse at a click of a button.

Some popular metaverses where property investments have doubled over the years are the Sandbox and Decentraland where many popular brands have purchased spaces for advertising their products and services. Many early buyers have made windfall gains as their prices have skyrocketed in a relatively short time. The price of land in Sandbox grew by about 15,000 percent in the year 2021. From an investment perspective, buyers can also look for places close to the developed meta lands, which will be available at significantly lower currencies of the metaverse and then build on them and hold on to the meta-assets till the prices peak to make good profits later.

How to Buy

Purchasing a metaverse property works pretty much the same way as buying a non-fungible token (NFT). Your title document is a code on a blockchain unique for the purchase. This code establishes your ownership or rights over your chosen piece of digital land.

To start your metaverse real estate portfolio, you’ll need to have your own digital crypto wallet. Some platforms use specific cryptocurrencies for their transactions, so you may have to create a new digital wallet specific to that metaverse. Thereafter, you will have to log in to the virtual metaverse platform and sign up to create an account to be a user of the digital space. You’ll need to link your digital wallet to the platform to buy land and other assets. Choose a parcel of land and purchase it. It is pertinent to note that some metaverses have limited land banks and this drives up the prices, as the greater the demand greater the possibility to exit and make a handsome meta profit.

Like real-world properties, you can also purchase metaverse land through brokers and property managers. Unlike in the real world though, metaverse brokers don’t need licenses and are under no regulations, so beware of scams that can follow.

Buying a parcel of virtual land can be a good investment opportunity for some. As a landowner, you can choose to lease the property/ rent it out with other members of the metaverse as a commercial space in a mall or space for advertisement.

Legal Loopholes

It is important to note that currently there are no laws specifically regulating metaverses or other virtual worlds. However, it is believed that the same general laws that apply to the internet also apply to the metaverse, including contract law.

In the metaverse, contract law applies to agreements made between users. These agreements can involve anything from selling properties or even renting virtual property. However, there is no clarity on the enforceability or even jurisdiction in case of breach of such contracts, which is why investment should be a guided and careful decision in the metaverse.

For example, if you agree to sell someone a house and they never pay you, you could potentially sue them for breach of contract. You could ask the court to order the other party to pay you the amount that they owe plus any damages that you have incurred. However, in the case of the metaverse, which court would you approach and in the absence of laws governing the metaverse, on what basis would such contracts be enforced remains to be seen.

To say that the risks are big is an understatement. In the virtual world, one can lose all investment in a snap. Before you make any investment decision, learn as much as you can about the metaverse. Having a sound understanding of all the risks and weighing them against their benefit to ensure a cost-to-benefit ratio will help an investor come to a rational decision.

The market is still growing, and new movers have plenty of opportunities. Remember that just like in the real world, there are scams and scamsters in the metaverse too. So it will be prudent to do all necessary due diligence and build a risk appetite before considering if entering the metaverse is right for your business or brand or even as an investment.