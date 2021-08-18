technology Explained | What is a metaverse? Is it going to be the next big technological phenom? Facebook, Epic Games and other companies are investing significantly in creating a metaverse, which for long was a term found only in dystopian science-fiction novels. What it means is that instead of interacting with your friends online as is the case now, you can meet them in a digital universe in your respective digital avatars, using a virtual reality headset or other device.