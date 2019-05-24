OnePlus 7 Pro becomes fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone on Amazon India

Earlier this month, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro in India. The smartphone soon went on sale on Amazon, and according to the e-commerce giant, it has become the fastest selling Ultra-Premium smartphone on its platform.

The OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale on Amazon starting May 17 in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options in Mirror Grey are currently on sale with the Nebula blue 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants going on sale from May 28.

Noor Patel, Director- Category Management, Amazon India stated, "Within the first seven days of launch, OnePlus 7 Pro has become the fastest selling smartphone in the ultra-premium category on the e-commerce website. We are delighted to announce that OnePlus 7 Pro is now the fastest selling smartphone in the ultra-premium category on Amazon.in. We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming response for the smartphone, especially during Prime Early Access on Amazon.in."

To recall, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14 in India for Rs 48,990. The company has been known to release Flagship Killer devices, but its first Pro device was launched in the premium category. It comes with a curved, edge-to-edge 6.67-inch QHD+ 'Fluid AMOLED' display which comes with HDR10+ support and a resolution of 3120*1440 pixels (516 PPI).

The screen comes with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz with a default setting of 60Hz. Courtesy of the technology used in OnePlus 7 Pro’s display, the device had already received an A+ rating by DisplayMate.

Under the hood is a 7nm Octa-core Kryo CPU processor, 2.84 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes in two variants of 128GB and 256GB with Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0, becoming the first commercial smartphone to launch with the storage standard. The device comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W WARP charging.

For optics, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple camera setup with a primary 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor) f/1.6 sensor with OIS and EIS. The other two sensors include a 16MP 117-degree ultra-wide angle with an aperture of f/2.2 and an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and face unlock, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a motorised pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP sensor in it. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C amongst others.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been launched in India for Rs 48,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant and 12GB + 256GB variant have been priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. Click here to read our review on OnePlus 7 Pro.

(With inputs from ANI)