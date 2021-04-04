Night curfew in Maharashtra between 8 pm and 7 am from April 5

(Representative Image)

Maharashtra will be put under night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am from April 5 in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra's Cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh told reporters that restaurants and hotels will be allowed to offer take away services only and no dine-in service will be available, theatres and multiplexes to be shut down, but public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity, according to a report by ANI. During night restriction, only essential services will be permitted, the minister added.

Besides, according to a report in The Economic Times, the state will also go under weekend lockdown on every Friday from 8 pm. However, all sorts of construction and industrial activity will continue and markets will be allowed to function.

The decision comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a lockdown might be imposed in the state again if the present COVID-19 situation prevails.

On April 4, Maharashtra reported nearly 50,000 new cases contributing around 60 percent of all cases reported from across the country. Meanwhile, Mumbai on the same day reported over 9,000 COVID-19 cases , its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak in the country. The city had reported its second-highest number of cases on April 2 with 8,832 new virus infections in a day.