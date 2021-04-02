Cannot rule out imposing lockdown if COVID-19 situation prevails: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on April 2 that a lockdown might be imposed in the state again if the present COVID-19 situation prevails.

“I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent,” Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray said that huge crowds have once again started gathering at weddings, parties, and political rallies “despite my appeal to stop for a while”.

He reminded how daily COVID-19 case spike in the capital of Mumbai has gone up from 300-400 cases per day to over 8,500 in a day. This has happened in the span of one month. If this continues, the health facilities in the state will not be able to cope, the CM said.

Stating that Maharashtra conducted maximum number of vaccinations in the country on April 1, Thackeray reiterated the need to increase vaccination and appealed to the Centre to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details