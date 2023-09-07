Netflix techie, who went missing after Uber ride, died by suicide

22-year-old Yohanes Kidane had started working at Netflix after graduating from college. (Representational Image).

The 22-year-old Netflix software engineer, who went missing after taking an Uber ride in San Francisco a few weeks ago died by suicide at the San Francisco Bay last week, a New York Post report said.

The remains of Yohannes Kidane were pulled from waters on the northeastern side of the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday morning after a boat saw a body floating and informed the Coast Guard, police officials said. The officials also added that Kidane's death was determined to be a suicide.

Kidane, who started working as a software engineer at Netflix after graduating from college, disappeared on August 14 and was last seen leaving his San Jose apartment on the security camera and entering the vehicle, which had an Uber sticker on it.

Kidane's brother Yousef had put a missing person poster on Instagram which said that the 22-year-old's valuables such as mobile phone and his backpack were later recovered from near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco. He added that Kidane's wallet had 30 bucks and his ID card and phone were untouched.

Kidane's friend Austin had told Fox News that the former had experienced a similar incident previously in which the Uber driver said he would take him to Oakland and not to Kidane's actual destination.

Following Kidane's disappearance, his mother was inconsolable and wanted nothing else, except her son back with the family.

