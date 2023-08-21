22-year-old Netflix techie goes missing after taking a Uber ride

Yohanes Kidane had started working at Netflix after graduating from college. (Representational Photo).

An Netflix engineer in the United States mysteriously disappeared after taking a Uber ride in California recently, a New York Post report said.

According to his family members, 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane from New York, who started working as a software engineer at the OTT platform after graduating from college, was seen leaving his San Jose apartment on the security camera and entering the vehicle, which had an Uber sticker on it.

"Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him. He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend. The last footage I’ve seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry," Kidane's brother Yosief told KTVU, a local TV station.

As per a missing person poster, posted on Instagram by Yosief, Kidane's valuables such as mobile phone and his backpack were later found near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco. He said that Kidane's wallet had 30 bucks and his ID card and phone were untouched.



"Someone who was in San Rafael, who was on a commute, saw a phone and wallet sitting on this small grassy hill right between the Welcome Center and coffee shop," Yosief added.

Kidane's mother was inconsolable and wanted nothing else, except her son back with the family.

"We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son. He’s a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family," Mehret Hana Beyene told the local TV station.

Kidane's friend Austin told Fox News that the former had experienced a similar incident recently in which the Uber driver said he would take him to Oakland and not Kidane's actual destination and he later told Austin that he would not travel on his own in an Uber in San Francisco, in future.

