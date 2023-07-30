Netflix is offering Rs 7.4 crore annual salary for AI product manager

Netflix's call for such lucrative jobs come at a time when Hollywood unions are striking over concerns about how AI affects the entertainment industry and pay.

Netflix is hiring an artificial intelligence (AI) manager with an annual salary of up to $900,000 (about Rs 7.4 crore). The role, which is still open, intends to "increase the leverage" of Netflix's machine learning program and offers remote working.

The product manager -- a role recently marked out by the company -- intends to "increase the leverage" of Netflix's machine learning program and will involve utilising AI across all aspects of Netflix's business, including content acquisition and personalising user recommendations.

"The overall market range for roles in this area of Netflix is typically $300,000 - $900,000," the company stated on its website.

Another vacancy in the company which involves knowledge of AI is the role of technical director in its Game Studio. Netflix is offering an annual salary of $650,000 (about Rs 5 crore) for it.

Meanwhile, calls for such lucrative jobs come at a time when Hollywood unions are striking over concerns about how AI affects the entertainment industry and pay.

This is a key concern of the union representing actors, Sag-Aftra, which has been vocal about its fears that AI and algorithms have too much power.

"Algorithms dictate how many episodes a season needs to be before you reach a plateau of new subscribers and how many seasons a series needs to be on," Sag-Aftra's Fran Drescher told Time magazine. "That reduces the amount of episodes per season to between six and 10, and it reduces the amount of seasons to three or four. You can't live on that."

"We're being systematically squeezed out of our livelihood by a business model that was foisted upon us, that has created a myriad of problems for everyone up and down the ladder," she added.

