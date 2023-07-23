Fresher wants Rs 50,000 salary to work 4 hours for 4 days a week. Interviewer reacts

The fresher demanding a salary of Rs 50,000 for a job in Kolkata surprised many social media users. (Representative image)

A lawyer in Kolkata recently interviewed a fresher for the post of litigation associate when the candidate shared that he wants to work only for only four hours four days a week. The candidate, who also admitted to not liking going to courts, wanted a desk job and demanded a salary of Rs 50,000, leaving the interviewer stunned.

Taking to Twitter to share the experience, advocate and interviewer Jhuma Sen wrote, "Interviewed a fresher for a litigation associate post who wants 4 days work week, 4 hrs/day work (because he doesn't like going to court and will only be in chamber he said), and 50K salary in Kolkata. Bless this generation."



Kolkata is one of the most affordable cities in the country and was even ranked 211 by financial services company Mercer's 2023 Cost of Living survey conducted across 227 cities from across five continents. Mumbai and Delhi, however, ranked at the top among Indian cities (147 and 169).

But despite the cost of living in the city, many Twitter users were surprised at the high salary quoted by the freshly-graduated lawyer. Responding to Sen's tweet, fellow advocate Satadeep Bhattacharyya (@satadeepb) wrote, "4 days work week, 4hrs/day as a lit associate... wonder what ideas about litigation they graduate with these days from law school."

"Initial efforts (hard or smart work) and pay + growth in career are directly proportional. Hope that same person won’t curse merit at a later stage because couldn’t put in enough hours early in life. Career is a long game, not a T20. Personal exigencies exist as exceptions though," commented