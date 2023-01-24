Oscars 2023: India gets nods for 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'All That Breathes'

Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' bagged a nomination for Best Original Song while 'The Elephant Whisperers' got nominated in Documentary Short Subject category. (Image credit: RRRMovie/Twitter and @guneetm/Twitter)

India on Tuesday got nominated in three categories for the 95th Academy Awards. 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR got nominated for Best Original Song, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes was nominated for Best Documentary Feature, and The Elephant Whisperers got nominated in Documentary Short Subject category.

RRR has become a worldwide phenomenon shattering records at the box office as the movie, starring NTR Junior, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, continues to enthral global audiences. 'Naatu Naatu' had also won the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023, earlier this month.

The documentary, All That Breathes is set in Delhi and it follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

It is also nominated for a BAFTA Award. It previously won the 'World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary' at this year's Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.

The documentary was one of the fifteen documentary short films to be shortlisted at the 95th Academy Awards.

Last year, Indian feature documentary Writing With Fire was part of the final nominations list in the Best Documentary Feature section but lost out to Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

It was the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award.