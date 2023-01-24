Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' gets nominated, 'We created history' tweets 'RRR'

Minutes after the Academy Awards announced its nomination for RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' for Best Original Song, the movie's official Twitter handle said it was music to their ears. In a separate post, the filmmakers tweeted that with this announcement they made history.
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars #Oscars95
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023
WE CREATED HISTORY!!
WE CREATED HISTORY!!

Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie