    Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' gets nominated, 'We created history' tweets 'RRR'

    Oscars 2023: "This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears," 'RRR' tweeted from its official account.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
    The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

    Minutes after the Academy Awards announced its nomination for 's 'Naatu Naatu' for Best Original Song, the movie's official Twitter handle said it was music to their ears. In a separate post, the filmmakers tweeted that with this announcement they made history.