The Oscar 2023 nominees for Best Actor and Actress in a leading role are...

Oscar 2023: Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday.

The Oscar nominees for best actor in a leading role are:

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to...

The Oscar nominees for best actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to...