The Oscar 2023 nominees for Best Actor and Actress in a leading role are...
The Oscar nominations for 2023 were announced by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.
January 24, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
Oscar 2023: Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday.
Oscars 2023 nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California.
The Oscar nominees for best actor in a leading role are:
Austin Butler (“Elvis”)
Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023The Oscar nominees for best actress in a leading role
Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)
Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)
Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023