you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto Z4 to come with Snapdragon 675, 48MP camera & an in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC would power the device as opposed to an expected Snapdragon 8 series SoC found on the Moto Z3.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

New leaks have revealed more details about another 48MP camera phone that will soon be on the block and this time it is from Motorola's stable. The leaks suggest that Moto Z4 will also sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

According to 91Mobiles, the Moto Z4 would feature a 6.4-inch Full HD OLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC would power the device as opposed to an expected Snapdragon 8 series SoC found on the Moto Z3.

Motorola’s marketing material further reveals that the device would have a 48MP primary camera at the back. Motorola would use the company’s Quad Pixel technology to combine four pixels into a single large pixel to deliver a 12-megapixel image. It is also rumoured to have a Night Vision mode, like the Night Sight and Night Mode on Pixel and Galaxy S10. On the front, the Moto Z4 would house a 25MP camera with Group Selfie mode. The camera unit will support AI and AR technology.

In terms of battery, the Moto Z4 would house a 3,600 mAh battery with TurboCharge fast-charging support. The device would have some sort of water-repellent design, but the report does not mention any IP rating.

Previous reports suggest that the Moto Z4 would have a 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. At the bottom of the back panel is a 16-pin connector, which would allow users to attach different Moto Mods. Lastly, the device would have a headphone jack and be 5G-ready, thanks to Moto Mods. The Z4 is expected to start at $480 (Rs 33,500) in the US.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Moto #Moto Z4 #Motorola

