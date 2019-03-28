Motorola Moto Z4 render reveals single 48MP camera, Moto Mods support

Answer: Mobile Phone Dr. Martin Cooper of Motorola, with the DynaTAC 8000X, first unveiled in 1983. Dr. Cooper made the first analogue mobile phone call on a larger prototype model in 1973. (Image: Reuters)

Motorola seems to be the only major smartphone manufacturer working on modular phones. The company recently showcased a Moto Z3 with a Moto Mod that was used to enable 5G on the device. A new report suggests that Motorola is working on Moto Z4 that would also support Moto Mods.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Motorola would be launching the Moto Z4 with Moto Mods compatibility this year. The website has released render images based on some leaks and rumoured specifications of the device. As per the site's sources, the Moto Z4 would have a similar design as its predecessor. The significant difference would be visible on the display which would have an edge-to-edge display with a water-drop notch on top. The device would have tiny bezels on the sides, top and bottom.

Surprisingly, the Moto Z4 would have a single lens primary camera, which is rumoured to be a 48MP Sony sensor. At the bottom of the back panel is a 16-pin connector, which would allow users to attach different Moto Mods. There is no fingerprint sensor visible at the back. Usually, a Motorola device has a round fingerprint scanner over its logo. The absence of the fingerprint scanner at the back suggests that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and 5G-support using a Moto Mod. The SoC could be paired with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The Moto Z4 is expected to offer stock Android experience and come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box. It is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C USB port. Some reports suggest that there would be no Play device as it has similar features and design as the Moto Z4.