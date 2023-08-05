Monkey found roaming in Kuala Lumpur airport, rescued. Video

The monkey inside the Kuala Lumpur airport last week, which was later rescued by airport officials. (Image credit: Screengrab from Twitter/@MY_Airports).

A monkey was spotted at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur airport, roaming on the pillar of one of the structures in the airport. In a Twitter video, the monkey can be seen walking on the pillar before sitting down. The incident took place last Saturday.

Airport officials were soon informed and came to the animal's rescue. They urged passengers in the airport to remain calm. Later, in another update, Malaysia Airports Twitter handle informed that the monkey had been rescued.



Poor buddy! Must be feeling completely overwhelmed! Hang in there! We are getting the abang specialists from Jabatan Perhilitan to rescue you! pic.twitter.com/euIZGb0asO

— Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) July 29, 2023



To all passengers at KLIA T1, our airport team is on ground to monitor the situation. Please stay calm and do not worry. Help is on the way for our little lost friend. #MYairportsshares pic.twitter.com/h2HD9ufm2M

— Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) July 29, 2023



Our furry friend has been saved! Thank you abam PERHILITAN for being heroes of the day! This little guy can now go home to his family safely. What an adventure he must have had. Many thanks to the airport team too for pic.twitter.com/lu8Cpk7MEL

— Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) July 29, 2023

Animal lovers commented on the video posted on Facebook page of Malaysia Airports, hoping that the animal would be rescued.

"Oh no! Poor guy! Hope he gets rescued soon" one user wrote.

"What in the world? Hope all will end well," another user wrote.

