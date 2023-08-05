English
    Monkey found roaming in Kuala Lumpur airport, rescued. Video

    Kuala Lumpur airport officials were informed and soon came to the monkey's rescue

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST
    Monkey

    The monkey inside the Kuala Lumpur airport last week, which was later rescued by airport officials. (Image credit: Screengrab from Twitter/@MY_Airports).

    A monkey was spotted at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur airport, roaming on the pillar of one of the structures in the airport. In a Twitter video, the monkey can be seen walking on the pillar before sitting down. The incident took place last Saturday.


    Airport officials were soon informed and came to the animal's rescue. They urged passengers in the airport to remain calm. Later, in another update, Malaysia Airports Twitter handle informed that the monkey had been rescued.


    Animal lovers commented on the video posted on Facebook page of Malaysia Airports, hoping that the animal would be rescued.

    "Oh no! Poor guy! Hope he gets rescued soon" one user wrote.

    "What in the world? Hope all will end well," another user wrote.

