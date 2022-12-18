'Messi in the middle': Anand Mahindra gears up for FIFA World Cup final with a video

Lionel Messi is Argentina's leading goal scorer in World Cup with 11 goals to his name.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is a self-proclaimed football fan. And keeping up with the FIFA World Cup final fever, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a superfan’s video on his Twitter account.

“I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all,” Mahindra tweeted a video of a young boy getting Messi’s face etched on his hair on the back of his head.



I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all. pic.twitter.com/ysOoaDTjDg

Mahindra’s tweet was liked over 7,400 times as fans of the game gear up to watch the final.

The 67-year-old also expressed his excitement about Lionel Messi’s upcoming final match where Argentina will take on France at the Lusail Stadium. This will also be the star footballer’s last World Cup match.

Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semifinal match in the tournament and this weekend he will try to bring Argentina its first World Cup title since 1986.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final. It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” the Argentina captain had said announcing the shocker.

This is the 35-year-old’s fifth World Cup and with his fifth goal in Qatar, he also became the top scorer at a World Cup, with 11 goals.