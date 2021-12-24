Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share Christmas card with first photo of daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also parents to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. (Image posted on Instagram by Alexi Lubomirski)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on their Christmas greeting card on December 23.

The couple, their daughter Lilibet and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor were photographed by Alexi Lubomirski. The photographer has previously taken Meghan and Harry’s engagement and wedding pictures.

Lubomirski, in an Instagram post, described taking the family’s photo as a rare and special project.

“To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour,” the photographer added.

The couple’s daughter was born in June. Her name is a tribute to Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whose is nicknamed Lilibet, as well as his mother Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan had stepped down as senior members of the British royal family last year. The couple now live in California.

In an interview to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, which was aired in March this year, the couple had detailed the pressures of being part of the royal family, including media scrutiny.

Markle revealed in the interview that she had even contemplated suicide.

The duchess, who is biracial, also described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were conversations about his skin colour.

After the interview, the queen had said she was concerned about the accusations of racism and expressed sympathy with the couple.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the queen had said.

(With inputs from the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP)