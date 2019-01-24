Maruti Suzuki WagonR vs Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Santro: Which hatchback fares best

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai launched their hatchbacks almost at the same time in the Indian markets. With a lot of upgrades and improvements, both cars seem to go all out in the battle for being the best hatchback in the market. However, there is one more to compete with the two and that is the Tata Tiago.

Since there are a lot of variants for each model, we would be considering the top line petrol variant for reference. In terms of engine size, the WagonR is evenly matched by Tiago as both have a 1.2-litre engine, though the Tiago has one cylinder less. Despite that, the Tiago makes the most power at 84 bhp, followed by the WagonR with 82 bhp, and Santro taking third place at 69 bhp.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro Engine 1.2-litre K-Series 1.2-litre Revotron 1.1-litre Power 81.8 bhp 84 bhp 69 bhp Torque 113 Nm 114 Nm 99 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT Cylinders 4 3 4

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro Length 3655 mm 3746 mm 3610 mm Width 1620 mm 1647 mm 1645 mm Height 1675 mm 1535 mm 1560 mm Wheelbase 2435 mm 2400 mm 2400 mm Boot Space 180 L 242 L 235 L Kerb Weight 830 Kg 930 Kg 855 Kg Fuel Tank Capacity 35 35 35

In terms of dimensions, WagonR is the longest and the tallest between the three. It is also the lightest, however, at 830 kg, while the Tiago is the heaviest at 930 kg. Regarding boot space, the Wagon R offers the least, with 180 litres, while Tiago is the most spacious with 242 litres. The fuel capacity of all three hatchbacks is identical at 35 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro Airbags Yes Yes Yes Passenger Airbags Yes Yes Yes ABS Yes Yes Yes Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Yes Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program No Yes Yes Engine Immobilizer No Yes Yes Central Locking No No Yes Child Safety Lock No Yes Yes

The Hyundai Santro is considered one of the safest in the segment and is armed with features like ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program and central locking, among others. The Tata Tiago loses out on central locking while the WagonR follows suit with fewer features.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro Auto air conditioner Yes Yes Manual Heater Yes Yes No Steering Adjustment Tilt Tilt None Steering Mounted Audio Controls Yes Yes Yes Rear Parking Camera No No Yes Electrically Adjustable Rear-View Mirror No No Yes Keyless Entry Yes No Yes Rear AC vents No No Yes

Tata Tiago falls short in terms of amenities as well, though it does get a tilt adjustable steering. Wagon R and Santro on the other hand are sufficiently equipped, with air-conditioner, steering mounted audio controls and optional keyless entry.