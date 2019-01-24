App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki WagonR vs Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Santro: Which hatchback fares best

In terms of engine size, the WagonR is evenly matched by Tiago as both have a 1.2-litre engine, though the Tiago has one cylinder less. Despite that, the Tiago makes the most power at 84 bhp, followed by the WagonR with 82 bhp, and Santro taking third place at 69 bhp.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai launched their hatchbacks almost at the same time in the Indian markets. With a lot of upgrades and improvements, both cars seem to go all out in the battle for being the best hatchback in the market. However, there is one more to compete with the two and that is the Tata Tiago.

Since there are a lot of variants for each model, we would be considering the top line petrol variant for reference. In terms of engine size, the WagonR is evenly matched by Tiago as both have a 1.2-litre engine, though the Tiago has one cylinder less. Despite that, the Tiago makes the most power at 84 bhp, followed by the WagonR with 82 bhp, and Santro taking third place at 69 bhp.

 
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro
Engine 1.2-litre K-Series 1.2-litre Revotron 1.1-litre
Power 81.8 bhp 84 bhp 69 bhp
Torque 113 Nm 114 Nm 99 Nm
Transmission 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT 5-speed manual/AMT
Cylinders 4 3 4

WagonR 2019

In terms of dimensions, WagonR is the longest and the tallest between the three. It is also the lightest, however, at 830 kg, while the Tiago is the heaviest at 930 kg. Regarding boot space, the Wagon R offers the least, with 180 litres, while Tiago is the most spacious with 242 litres. The fuel capacity of all three hatchbacks is identical at 35 litres.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro
Length 3655 mm 3746 mm 3610 mm
Width 1620 mm 1647 mm 1645 mm
Height 1675 mm 1535 mm 1560 mm
Wheelbase 2435 mm 2400 mm 2400 mm
Boot Space 180 L 242 L 235 L
Kerb Weight 830 Kg 930 Kg 855 Kg
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 35 35

The Hyundai Santro is considered one of the safest in the segment and is armed with features like ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program and central locking, among others. The Tata Tiago loses out on central locking while the WagonR follows suit with fewer features.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro
Airbags Yes Yes Yes
Passenger Airbags Yes Yes Yes
ABS Yes Yes Yes
Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Yes Yes Yes
Electronic Stability Program No Yes Yes
Engine Immobilizer No Yes Yes
Central Locking No No Yes
Child Safety Lock No Yes Yes

Tiago

Tata Tiago falls short in terms of amenities as well, though it does get a tilt adjustable steering. Wagon R and Santro on the other hand are sufficiently equipped, with air-conditioner, steering mounted audio controls and optional keyless entry.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Hyundai Santro
Auto air conditioner Yes Yes Manual
Heater Yes Yes No
Steering Adjustment Tilt Tilt None
Steering Mounted Audio Controls Yes Yes Yes
Rear Parking Camera No No Yes
Electrically Adjustable Rear-View Mirror No No Yes
Keyless Entry Yes No Yes
Rear AC vents No No Yes
 
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai Santro #Maruti Suzuki Wagon R #Tata Tiago #Technology #trends

