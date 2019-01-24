Maruti Suzuki WagonR vs Tata Tiago vs Hyundai Santro: Which hatchback fares best

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai launched their hatchbacks almost at the same time in the Indian markets. With a lot of upgrades and improvements, both cars seem to go all out in the battle for being the best hatchback in the market. However, there is one more to compete with the two and that is the Tata Tiago.
Since there are a lot of variants for each model, we would be considering the top line petrol variant for reference. In terms of engine size, the WagonR is evenly matched by Tiago as both have a 1.2-litre engine, though the Tiago has one cylinder less. Despite that, the Tiago makes the most power at 84 bhp, followed by the WagonR with 82 bhp, and Santro taking third place at 69 bhp.
|
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Santro
|Engine
|1.2-litre K-Series
|1.2-litre Revotron
|1.1-litre
|Power
|81.8 bhp
|84 bhp
|69 bhp
|Torque
|113 Nm
|114 Nm
|99 Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual/AMT
|5-speed manual/AMT
|5-speed manual/AMT
|Cylinders
|4
|3
|4
In terms of dimensions, WagonR is the longest and the tallest between the three. It is also the lightest, however, at 830 kg, while the Tiago is the heaviest at 930 kg. Regarding boot space, the Wagon R offers the least, with 180 litres, while Tiago is the most spacious with 242 litres. The fuel capacity of all three hatchbacks is identical at 35 litres.
|
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Santro
|Length
|3655 mm
|3746 mm
|3610 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|1647 mm
|1645 mm
|Height
|1675 mm
|1535 mm
|1560 mm
|Wheelbase
|2435 mm
|2400 mm
|2400 mm
|Boot Space
|180 L
|242 L
|235 L
|Kerb Weight
|830 Kg
|930 Kg
|855 Kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35
|35
|35
The Hyundai Santro is considered one of the safest in the segment and is armed with features like ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program and central locking, among others. The Tata Tiago loses out on central locking while the WagonR follows suit with fewer features.
|
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Santro
|Airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Passenger Airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic Stability Program
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Engine Immobilizer
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Central Locking
|No
|No
|Yes
|Child Safety Lock
|No
|Yes
|Yes
Tata Tiago falls short in terms of amenities as well, though it does get a tilt adjustable steering. Wagon R and Santro on the other hand are sufficiently equipped, with air-conditioner, steering mounted audio controls and optional keyless entry.
|
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Tata Tiago
|Hyundai Santro
|Auto air conditioner
|Yes
|Yes
|Manual
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|None
|Steering Mounted Audio Controls
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Parking Camera
|No
|No
|Yes
|Electrically Adjustable Rear-View Mirror
|No
|No
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Rear AC vents
|No
|No
|Yes