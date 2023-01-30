Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says founders should fire and then rehire themselves every year

Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, chief mama and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently advised other founders to fire and then rehire themselves every year to build their brands and businesses.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote her "growth mindset": "Every founder should fire and then rehire themselves every year to understand the new skills required in the market to scale their business and build the brand."



Every founder should fire and then rehire themselves every year to understand the new skills required in the market to scale their business and build the brand.#growthmindset

— Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) January 21, 2023

In another message to founders, Ghazal Alagh added, "Brand building is a slow process. Focus on compounding your wins and never give up. When you look at the long term, it all becomes worth it. Stay true to your passion and never settle for anything less!"

Industry leaders have been sharing insights for founders and entrepreneurs regarding upscaling and recruitment ever since major international companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Meta began to lay off their employees by the thousands.

Read More

Mamaearth, however, also made headlines recently following valuation concerns raised by experts ever since Honasa Consumer filed papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).