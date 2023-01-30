English
    Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh says founders should fire and then rehire themselves every year

    Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh advised founders: "Brand building is a slow process. Focus on compounding your wins and never give up."

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    January 30, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST
    Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, chief mama and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of Mamaearth.

    Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently advised other founders to fire and then rehire themselves every year to build their brands and businesses.


    Taking to Twitter, she wrote her "growth mindset": "Every founder should fire and then rehire themselves every year to understand the new skills required in the market to scale their business and build the brand."

    In another message to founders, Ghazal Alagh added, "Brand building is a slow process. Focus on compounding your wins and never give up. When you look at the long term, it all becomes worth it. Stay true to your passion and never settle for anything less!"