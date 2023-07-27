Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ to India

Director Lonny Price aims to revive this timeless play on stage, and yet again take the audiences to the 1950s New York.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a multidisciplinary arts space housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, will now be the venue for the acclaimed international Broadway musical 'West Side Story'.

Directed by the renowned Lonny Price, 'West Side Story' is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

The show will begin on August 16 and run till August 27 at The Grand Theatre, an exceptional performing arts venue within the NMACC.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in its statement said the fusion of dance, opera, and live orchestra will transport audiences to New York of the past. The touring BroadwayWorld production, which will feature 34 artists and a live orchestra comprising 20 musicians, is expected to wow audiences, according to the NMACC.

Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, NMACC, underlined that the essence of this theatrical production lies in the power of love transcending boundaries to bring together diverse cultures.

"We are delighted to bring yet another iconic Broadway musical 'West Side Story' to India for the very first time. This carries forward our vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India. At the heart of this theatrical is the emotion of love - a force that transcends boundaries and binds cultures. I thank all the friends of NMACC for their wholehearted support to our Centre; and invite them to join us in this celebration of love through art and music," Nita Ambani's statement read.

Lonny Price's statement also read, "To do a traditional production of it, and a truthful one, using the means available today, but staying as close to the original as possible. West Side Story is a timeless masterpiece, perfect in every way. All of our effort was to portray the story as truthfully and as authentically as possible.”

Producer Martin Flohr shard his optimism that the Indian audiences will enthusiastically embrace their performances, termed India as an enchanting destination.

Martin Flohr's statement also said, “Without doubt, India is the land of epic love stories, a truly wonderful and magical place. We hope that the Indian audience will embrace our West Side Story and are very much looking forward to our time at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.”

Tickets start from Rs 1,400 and bookings are open now on nmacc.com or bookmyshow.com.

BroadwayWorld production on its website mentioned it has been touring the world since 2003, and has captivated over three million spectators in 28 countries across three continents.

