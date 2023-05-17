National Walnut Day: Easy, handpicked recipes to celebrate the health benefits of walnuts

Here's a collection of simple and delectable recipes that showcase the versatility and nutritional prowess of walnuts

On National Walnut Day today, it's time to indulge in the regal nut with a touch of culinary finesse. Here's a collection of simple and delectable recipes that showcase the versatility and nutritional prowess of walnuts.

Renowned for their flavour-enhancing qualities, walnuts are more than just a tasty addition to dishes. Packed with essential nutrients, this superfood offers a rich source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, and an array of vitamins and minerals. With their abundance of polyunsaturated fats, walnuts truly deserve their superfood status, providing a nourishing boost for optimal well-being.

Here are our handpicked walnut recipes that pay homage to the reigning monarch of nuts.

Carrot Walnut Teacake

By Chef Amit Kumar, L’Opera

Ingredients: Eggs, 3-4; Brown sugar, 100 gm; Oil, 1 tbsp; Flour, 150 gm; Baking Powder, 1 tsp; Cinnamon powder, ½ tsp; Raisins, 1 spoon; Walnuts, 4; Carrots, 70 gm; Hot glaze, to garnish

Method: Whisk the eggs, oil and sugar / Put the dry ingredients – flour, baking powder and cinnamon powder / Add the dry fruits - raisins and walnuts, along with the dry ingredients / Coat the carrots with some flour and put them in the batter / Give the batter a thorough mix / Grease and dust the moulds with flour / Bake at 145 degrees for 45 minutes / Use pocket-knife to check the baking. If the knife comes out clean, baking is complete / De-mould and cool the tea cakes / Apply hot glaze with a brush on the tea cake / Garnish with a few walnuts and raisins in the centre. Serve.

California Walnut, Mushroom and Bean Burgers

By Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients: California walnuts, 100 gm (plus extra to serve); Can kidney beans, 400 gm (drained and rinsed); Mushrooms, 100 gm; Soy sauce, 2 tsp; Garlic granules, ½ tsp; Spring onions, 4 (finely sliced); Olive oil, ½ tbsp; Brioche burger buns 4 ( halved); Lettuce, tomatoes and red onion to serve

Method: Place the walnuts, kidney beans, mushrooms, soy and garlic granules in a food processor and blitz to give a coarse texture. Stir in the spring onions and season. Divide into 4 and mould into burger shapes / Brush the burgers with a little oil and place on a BBQ or griddle pan and cook for 2 minutes each side / Toast the buns on the BBQ or griddle pan until golden, top the base of the buns with lettuce and tomato and then add the burgers, finish with red onion and extra walnuts adding the top half of the buns to serve.

Potato and California Walnut Veg Cutlets

By Shumaila Chauhan, Food stylist

Ingredients: Medium potatoes, 4-5 (boiled); Green chillies, 2-3 (finely chopped); Fresh coriander leaves, 2 tbsp; Green capsicum, 1/3 cup (finely chopped); Chopped carrots, 1/3 cup; French beans, 1/3 cup (chopped); Salt, to taste; Freshly ground pepper, 1 tsp; Red chili powder, 2 tsp; Coriander powder, 1 tsp; Cumin powder, 1 tsp; Garam masala, 1 tsp; Amchur powder (dried mango powder), 1 tsp; Kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves), 1/2 tsp (crushed); Turmeric powder, 1/4 tsp; Like juice, 1/2 lime; A pinch of black salt; Ginger paste, 1 tsp; Poha powdered with 1/4 cup walnuts, 1/2 cup; Chopped walnuts, 1/4 cup

For coating: Bread crumbs, 1/2 cup; Poha, 1/2 cup (powdered); Slurry of rice powder and water

Method: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, except for those under coating. Oil hands and shape the cutlets / Make a slurry with the rice powder and water in a flat bowl. In another flat bowl, add the bread crumbs and poha and mix / Dip shaped cutlets in slurry, and then coat with the bread crumbs. Once coated, refrigerate cutlets for an hour / Heat oil in a pan, and shallow fry the cutlets till golden brown on both sides. Alternatively, you can air fry or bake them too. Serve warm.