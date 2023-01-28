English
    A new club for glass lovers, and a glassy show in the Capital

    Started in 2020, The Glass Makers Club charges an annual subscription of Rs 1,000, and hopes to create appreciation and a market for studio glass.

    Jayanthi Madhukar
    January 28, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
    Detail from a work by Boston-based artist Hemi Bawa, one of 20 artists whose works will be on show at the Glass Menagerie, Contemporary Practices in Glass exhibition curated by Kristine Michael.

    One of the artworks at the Glass Menagerie, Contemporary Practices in Glass exhibition curated by Kristine Michael, was received by Ashwini Pai Bahadur by regular post.

    “Can you imagine a postman delivered a glass artwork sent by glassmaker artist Hemi Bawa all the way from Boston?” she laughed. “And it was intact!”

    Ashwini is launching a club called The Glass Makers Club which will be a platform for showcasing the medium of glass and creating a market for glass. With an annual subscription of Rs 1,000, the intention is to get art collectors, writers and others interested in ‘studio glass’ which is 3D or sculptural artworks made in glass. Ashwini refers to the glass artists as ‘glass makers’ because of the works they create exclusively with glass.

