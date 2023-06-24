Fascinating tea traditions from around the world

A teahouse in China. (Photo: Simon Sun via Unsplash)

There is nothing that a cup of tea can’t solve. A cup of kadak chai helps kickstart the day while a soothing cup helps wrap up a tiring one. The multiple cups in between are just to keep us going.

Tea is more than a beverage in India, it's an emotion. (Photo: Harsh Pandey via Unsplash)

In many countries, tea is much more than just a beverage. It’s often deeply connected with culture and the people. If the posh English afternoon tea is all about finesse, the Japanese tea ceremony is about connecting on a spiritual level, while in Morocco, tea is served as a sign of hospitality. Here’s a dive deep into the aromatic world of tea traditions:

The British and their tradition of afternoon tea

Tea helps the British get through the day. (Photo Content Pixie via Unsplash)

There’s hardly a more British custom than a nice cup of tea (just read Pride & Prejudice or watch Downton Abbey carefully). This magical elixir helps the British get through the day and their problems disappear… at least temporarily! And though tea was introduced to England in the 17th century, it was a hungry Duchess who initiated the iconic British tradition of afternoon tea nearly 200 later. It was around four o’clock in the afternoon at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, England, during the early 1840s. Anna Russell, seventh Duchess of Bedford noticed she had a “sinking feeling” at this time of day. Dinner would not be served until eight o’clock, so she ordered tea with bread and butter to help stave off her hunger. When the Duchess asked friends to join her, the idea soon spread, becoming the popular social occasion of Afternoon Tea that we know and love today. Taken at around 4-6 pm, it typically comprises Devonshire cream tea and an assortment of delicate crustless sandwiches, sweets, and cakes. But there are some rules to follow. Don’t cradle your cup with your hands. Hold it by the handle and keep the pinkie finger down when sipping the tea. Under no circumstances dunk anything into your tea. Dunking is a huge faux-pas.

Japan

In Japan, when it comes to tea there is no place for sugar or rush. Tea is served in cups without handles so you can feel the temperature of the tea as well as the texture of the ceramic cup (from silky smooth to coarse). Using both hands is considered to be polite in Japan. Like China, this island nation also has highly detailed tea ceremonies with names like Chanoyu, Sado, or Ocha. The movements of the brewer in these processes are carefully choreographed. Powdered green tea matcha is the preferred blend and it is served with sweets to counter its bitter flavour.

Russia

The tea traditions of Russia were forged in its leaner days, when food and drinks needed to be stretched to serve as many as possible. From these shortages came zavarka a very strong black tea concentrate. You can take an inch or less of this powerful concoction in a mug and then tame it with boiling water as desired. It is considered quite rude in Russia to serve tea “naked”, that is, without any food to accompany it. Typical tea-time treats are cookies, biscuits, candy and pies. If you are invited for tea to someone’s home, make sure to bring something sweet with you like chocolate or a couple of croissants. This is sure to create a good impression on the host.

Iran

Iranians like to place the sugar cube between their front teeth and suck the strong brew through it. (Photo: Pourya Sharifi via Unsplash)

After tea caught on in India and China, it spilled down the Silk Road and into the Middle East by the 15th century, sparking the rise of tea houses known as chaikhanehs. Iranians prefer their tea strong and scalding hot. For children it is topped off with cold water. So constant is tea's presence in Iranians' lives that a kettle is kept on a stove burner all day. Whatever you do, never dunk your sugar cubes into the tea cup (actually you won’t even have a spoon to attempt it). Instead place it between your front teeth and suck the strong brew through it. Sometimes, tea is topped with some alcohol. Popular ‘toppings’ include cognac, homemade liquors and even rum.

Malaysia

If there’s one drink that embodies Malaysia in a glass it’s teh tarik (pulled tea in Malay) a frothy drink made of black tea with sugar and condensed milk. The best part is not the tea itself but watching how it's mixed. To achieve its distinctly frothy texture, Malaysian brewers pour the beverage back and forth between mugs, giving the liquid repeated access to cool air as it flows from one glass to another. Expert tea pullers who have mastered the aerial stunt are local celebrities with a devout following. To watch teh tarik being mixed is to witness a miniature waterfall flawlessly drop into your glass.

Tibet

Forget the “milk or lemon” debate. How about adding some butter to your tea? Po cha, the traditional tea of Tibet, is made by boiling a brick of pu-erh black tea for hours. Then milk, salt and yak butter are added, and the mixture is churned together. Butter tea is a necessity in Tibet’s climate, where the air is brutally thin and cold. It's said this soup-like blend is uniquely comforting and fortifying in the high-altitude and cold climates. Po cha is best drunk in small sips. After each sip, your host will refill your bowl to the brim. So, you may be wondering how you can finish your tea if the host keeps on refilling your cup. Well, if you don't wish to drink the tea, the best thing to do is not to touch the tea and drain it only when you are about to leave.

Tea leaves from around the world. (Photo: Alice Pasqual via Unsplash)

Meanwhile, I’m putting the water on to boil and settling down to my quiet afternoon cup. I’ll definitely be sipping from the spoon and holding my mug against my palm to warm my hands. None of this soppy stuff for hard drinkers!