Best perfumes for women in 2023: Each of these stunning showstoppers come with a story

Brands are outdoing themselves in flacon design to create stunning perfume bottles and fascinating stories around them

It’s been almost two hundred years since the term flacon was first used to describe a decorative perfume bottle. The term gained more popular usage after the famous French poem Le Flacon by Charles Baudelaire. It’s the 2020s, packaging is now the key ingredient in modern fragrances. Brands are outdoing themselves in flacon design to create stunning perfume bottles and fascinating stories around them. Showstopper bottles that can almost double up as objets d’art.

We round up the prettiest women’s fragrance bottles that are bound to spark conversations and look good in your wardrobe.

Paris Hilton Rose Rush

We are totally in love with the glamorous dress-shaped bottle of the Paris Hilton Rose Rush

This charming bottle won’t look out of place on a red carpet. Rose Rush is positioned as a whimsical, flirty addition to Hilton’s Gold Rush fragrance line and developed by Richard Herpin who also has the nose behind some of Marc Jacobs’ most effervescent scents. We dig the glamorous dress-shaped bottle. The floral-rose-fruity juice kicks off with a blend of rose petals, neroli and lychee. The floral-fruity heart also features a juicy papaya note while the base notes include amber, cedarwood that are wrapped up with white musk.

Price: Rs 4,950/100ml

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Glam Eau de Parfum

The stiletto-shaped Carolina Herrera Good Girl flacon first made its appearance in 2016

Carolina Herrera once famously said “Fragrance should be thought as an invisible accessory”. That didn’t stop the brand from creating one of the most dazzling flacons of the 2010s. The stiletto-shaped Good Girl flacon first made its appearance in 2016 and quickly became a symbol of sophisticated female empowerment. The newest iteration sees the Good Girl stiletto drenched in a cascade of glitter. This heady scent brings notes like sour cherry, bitter almond, rose, bourbon vanilla and vetiver together.

Price: Rs 8,350/50ml

Pink Fresh Couture by Moschino

The bottle of the Pink Fresh Couture by Moschino is reminiscent of a household cleaner

Pop art involves juxtaposing the most mundane items - the Campbell Soup is a case in point. Moschino’s Fresh Couture line is one of the standout examples of product packaging. The bottle is reminiscent of a household cleaner (a product with little aspirational value) and yet the scent is positioned as a luxurious, haute couture product. Pink Fresh Couture is a fruity floral scent that opens on a zesty note with pink grapefruit, black currant and lily of the valley.

Price: Rs 4,400/50ml

Dolce Lily Dolce & Gabbana

The luminous Dolce Lily Dolce & Gabbana scent celebrates the charming pink lily flower – a symbol of femininity and kindness

This charming bottle evokes the style of antique perfume flacons and is finished with a slender black grosgrain (with its unique ribbed textures) ribbon. The artisanal, crafted cap seeks inspiration from the marzipan sculptures by Sicilian pastry chef reflecting the brand’s proud roots. This luminous scent celebrates the charming pink lily flower – a symbol of femininity and kindness. This fresh scent begins on a fruity note with a passionfruit accord, bergamot and lemon before finishing with musk, sandalwood and vanilla.

Price: Rs 6,850/75ml

Marry Me Lanvin

The shimmering flacon of Marry Me Lanvin is finished with a ribbon

The name is a giveaway. This scent was crafted for the romantic and spontaneous woman. Lanvin worked with master perfumer Antoine Maisondieu to create a romantic and sensual fragrance, the essence of light-heartedness for the eternal romantic. The shimmering flacon is finished with a ribbon and captures the spirit of this scent. The composition includes bitter Tunisian orange and sensual essences of Sambac jasmine, while the floral heart includes jasmone, magnolia blossom and rose petals.

Price: Rs 4,600/50ml

Paco Rabanne Fame Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabanne calls this a ‘future classic’

This is one of our favourite flacons from the 2020s. Paco Rabanne calls this a ‘future classic’, a scent that captures the brand’s Parisian spirit while paying tribute to a new era of femininity. The jewel-like bottle aims to be an object of desire with its unmistakable sophistication. The flacon is finished with a chain-mail inspired robe while the scent combines succulent jasmine, pure jasmine and creamy incense.

Price: Rs 5,100/30ml

United Colors of Benetton Sisterland Red Rose

United Colors of Benetton calls this a place where you can be yourself surrounded by your true friends, your sisters

Benetton would like to think of its new fragrance line Sisterland more as a movement. The brand calls this a place where you can be yourself surrounded by your true friends, your sisters. Each of these bottles has a unique story to tell. Red Rose is the sister with energy and passion. This scent includes sensual floral rose and iris with the fresh notes of fruit and pink peppercorn.

Price: Rs 2,400/80ml