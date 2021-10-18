Distinctive, affordable: Will one of these be your next watch?

The Baltic MR01 comes with an Italian calf leather strap, and is available in three dial colours: blue, silver, and salmon.

Don’t believe a watch lover if he or she tells you that they’re done with buying watches. There is always space—and budgetary allocation—for the next one. Here, we present three interesting, recently launched watches that might just make you click ‘buy’.

Bulova Mil Ships

Started by an eponymous Czech immigrant in 1875, in New York, and now owned by Citizen, Bulova, besides making some eminently affordable—and distinctive watches—has an interesting history. It was among the first watchmaker to channel the power of advertising; it’s been to the Moon (aboard the Apollo 15 in 1971); and its Accutron technology, which debuted in 1960 and replaced the balance wheel and hairspring with a tuning fork kept in vibration by a battery, was legit revolutionary.

Bulova also developed dive watches for the US military, and these included a prototype that was never serially produced until this year. The Mil Ships-W-2181 is a revival of one of those submersible dive watch prototypes.

What you get is a chunky watch with a massive presence, a sandblasted 41mm stainless steel case and black dial with Super-LumiNova on the hands and markers. The dial retains the original’s moisture-strip indicator (at six o’clock) that will change colour to blue in case the timepiece’s 200m water-resistance is breached.

The Mil Ships is available in two variants: a limited edition with a self-winding Sellita movement and a standard model with a Miyota movement.

Baltic MR01

Etienne Malec’s father died when he was five, but he inherited from the latter both a tasteful collection of watches and a passion for horology. Malec set up Baltic, which focuses on vintage-inspired designs, in 2017, and the boutique brand has since produced affordable timepieces such as the HMS 001, Bicompax 001 chronograph, and Aquascaphe diver.

Earlier this month, Baltic launched another winner in the form of the MR01. With Breguet numerals, textured dial, and a guilloche small-seconds complication at 7 o’ clock, the 36mm MR01 is an elegant timepiece. The use of a Hangzhou calibre with a micro-rotor—a feature usually found in more expensive watches—gives the watch a slim profile (9.9mm, including the domed glass). The Baltic MR01, which comes with an Italian calf leather strap, is available in three dial colours: blue, silver, and salmon, and at $627, is an outright steal.

H Moser & Cie Heritage Dual Time

H Moser mostly flies under the radar when it comes to occupying watch enthusiasts’ mind space, but the brand has got serious heft. Founded in 1828 in St Petersburg by Swiss watchmaker Heinrich Moser, the brand was acquired by the Meylan family in 2012 and has since dropped some memorable timepieces. The Streamliner Centre Seconds and the breathtakingly minimalist Endeavour Perpetual Calendar are among them, and while it might be nearly 200 years old, Moser is not hidebound by tradition and its Alp Watch series that roundly mocks the Apple Watch is a case in point.

The brand’s latest, the Heritage Dual Time, is, with its large dial and the onion-shaped crown, inspired by the pocket watches Moser created in the early 20th century. But these classical touches are blended with large 3D numerals (Moser’s ‘Globolight’ indices are made of a ceramic-based material infused with Super-LumiNova) and a striking hue of burgundy. The ghostly grey hand indicates the dual time zone, and the watch, powered by Moser’s new self-winding HMC 809 calibre, has a three-day power reserve.