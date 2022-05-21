The Tippling Point | On World Whisky Day, a warm intro to 4 phenomenal Indian whiskys

Barley grown at the foothills of the Himalayas and the temperature change in the mountains are among the reasons the Himalayas are so important to the Indian whisky industry. (Representational image: Natalie Runnerstrom via Unsplash)

Today, the third Saturday of May is World Whisky Day. It is an auspicious occasion to showcase four of the phenomenal whiskies from our country.

1. Amrut Fusion

Amrut, the brand marketed by Amrut Distilleries, shot to prominence when the world whisky guru James Murrey pegged Amrut Fusion Single Malt as the third-best whisky in the world in 2010.

It was in Glasgow, Scotland, that Amrut started its operations by launching its first whisky on August 24, 2004. Ever since, it hasn't had to turn back in competitions. We can be proud that this 'heavenly nectar', as it is fondly called, is uniquely Indian. Barley grown in the foothills of the Himalayas (and also sourced from Scotland) is harvested, blended, aged, and distilled in distilleries in Karnataka. (Many Indian whiskies are notoriously known to be made from molasses rather than grain).

Amrut Fusion is bottled at 50% ABV, to give your entrails a pleasant burn.

2. Rampur Select

The Himalayas feature again, as Rampur Single Malt Whisky is handcrafted and aged in the foothills of the great mountain ranges (Rampur is a village in Uttar Pradesh, where this whisky was born).

From the oldest distillery in India, the whisky that comes across as non-chill filtered single malt is known as the Kohinoor of Indian Single Malts. The super-premium whisky from Radico Khaitan Ltd has undergone phenomenal growth in popularity and is presently available across more than a dozen countries. The temperamental climate of the Himalayas that swings from extreme cold to warmth provides the drink with additional layers and depth. Its smooth and mellow taste along with that lingering finish would continue to lure more fans from more places.

3. Paul John Edited

Paul John, the single malt whisky from John distilleries, Goa, has already built a huge reputation among elite whisky aficionados across the country.

As a gentle introduction to peat and Scotch whisky in general, it can vie with any Scottish whisky in terms of quality. Sourcing barley from Rajasthan and Haryana to the foothills of the Himalayas (again), Paul John is serious about what should go into building premium stuff. The quality of the grain is so high and layered that the Single Malt dripping down from the end of the pipe has a robust character and depth. The peculiar climate of Goa and the water Paul John taps into from the place, add more magic to the single malt.

Paul P John

4. Solan No 1

When the people of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh (many of them, English officials) craved Scottish whisky, businessman Edward Abraham Dyer set up Kasauli brewery (you know this Dyer. He is the father of that notorious 'Butcher of Jallianwala Bagh' Colonel Reginald Edward Harry Dyer) in the place. He picked a spot in the Himalayas that could reproduce the climate back in Scotland to create a whisky that would quench the thirst of the English and the Scottish. The natural spring water available in the area also took part in the plot to create the magical drink, Solan No 1. Conveyance of equipment and ingredients to such a remote location was initially a challenge.

When the country got independence, N.M. Mohan, a native businessman purchased the distillery, renaming it Mohan Meakin . One unique feature of the distillery is that they never advertise their product. Yes, you won't come across any promotional material of Solan No 1 anywhere in your lifetime.





