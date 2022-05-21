Mumbai: 10 fun things to do this weekend

Toast, a two-day- beer and wine festival, will feature homegrown and international beer and wine brands, restaurant pop-ups, musical concerts and a retail space.

For most of us, weekends can never come soon enough. There's so much see, do and try - new restaurants, exhibitions, plays and fun events. If you need help narrowing things down, here's a curated list of fun things to do in Mumbai this weekend:

1. Toast: Two-day beer and wine festival

Big and small beer brands from around the country and the world will be showing off their range at this two-day beer and wine festival.

Wine makers such as Fratelli, Jacobs Creek, Charles Roux and sake giants such as Hakutsuru and Hakushika and some meads will also be there. There's a retail alley for looking to snag a few bottle.

Fuelling up will be easy, with restaurant pop-ups by The Fromagerie, Kofuku, Malaki, Sassy Café, Tru Falafel, Torto Twist and Motodo.

Evenings will see concerts by homegrown artistes and bands such as The Yellow Diary, Kayan, Lifafa, and Dorwin John.

When: May 21-22, 2-11 pm.

Where: Jio World Drive

Tickets: Rs 599 onwards, available on https://insider.in/go/toast-wine-and-beer-festival

2. Bowling at Shott

This new arcade has 100+ games, bowling alleys and laser tag wars. There are 12 UV-lit bowling lanes equipped with augmented reality experience. There’s lane-side butler service, too.

Not a fan of bowling? Try the laser wars where you have to dodge laser beams, match keys and hunt for codes to decode a bomb! It’s spread over 25,000 sq. ft. So take your gang along for the day, if it's their cup of tea too.

The old-fashioned arcade games are also available. The restaurant inside serves everything from onion rings to samosa cigars, pizza and sandwiches, for when hunger strikes.

Where: Crystal Point Mall, New Link Rd, Bhudargarh Colony, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Tel: 09327940259

3. Marathi theatre festival at NCPA

Don’t miss this one if you are a theatre buff: NCPA is hosting a three-day Marathi Theatre Festival which will showcase the works of some of the most eminent names in the Marathi theatre circuit. The lineup includes ‘Adhyaat Me Sadhyaat Tu Madhyaat Ma Kuni Nahi’, a play that takes you through different realms of mythology, distress, and chaos. Then there is ‘Aparachit Pula’ (The Unknown Pula), based on the humorous and critical works of the renowned Marathi writer and humourist Purushottam Lakshman Deshpande (Pu La Deshpande). The festival will also feature another thought-provoking comedy titled ‘Mumbaiche Kawale’, a satire on the present day, although it was written 40 years ago by Shafaat Khan. A guided tour of the sprawling NCPA premises, including its five theatres, art gallery, reference library with a prized collection of books, scripts and recordings of seminal plays, and music libraries, is also available.

Where: NCPA Mumbai

When: 20-22 nd May 2022

4. A slice of Jakarta in Mumbai

No matter where your day takes you, make sure to end on a high note with a picturesque dinner at Dashanzi at JW Marriott Juhu. That’s where you can indulge in some Japanese-Peruvian favourites and eclectic Nikkei drinks from Henshin Jakarta’s highest rooftop bar. In a unique pop up Dashanzi’s chef de cuisine Rohit Chadha will be collaborating with Chef Juan Carlos of Henshin for some lip smacking dishes such as tuna foie gras, Henshin roll, verduras robata, kare chicken ramen and salmon al miso amongst others. Cocktail enthusiasts will have an opportunity to experience drinks crafted by Henshin’s chief mixologist Jakaria Yahya. You definitely don’t want to miss this one!

When: Till May 29, 7.30 pm-1 am

Tel: +91 22 6693 3344 or +91 90046 16506

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

5. ‘Me’ow time

Cat lovers and cat parents may want to head over to this feline show in Vashi. What can you expect? Over 400 cats to cuddle and play with, a ramp to walk with your cat, fun games and a retail space to stock up on the latest cat-related items. You can also listen to cat experts on caring for cats, decoding their behaviour and grooming. Looking for a cat? The show will also run a cat adoption drive.

Where: Cidco Exhibition Centre, Vashi

Tel: 09923569339

6. Get feasting at ITC Grand Central

A good weekend can be made better with a great meal. Head to ITC Grand Central if you love Bengali food. Chef Swanand Thipsay has laid out a veritable feast that includes kosha mangsho, chingri malai curry, cholar dal, narikel diye, bhapa doi and more.

It’s rare to find dishes such as murighonto (rice cooked with crispy fried fish head) and metibruz biryani (Kolkatta style biryani with potatoes) on a 5 star menu. But it's here. Desserts include the ever-popular sandesh, rosogulla, lengcha, badam halwa and chenna payesh.

Where: Hornby’s Pavilion for dinners on Fridays and Saturdays and for the Sunday brunch.

Tel: 022-67045121/ 022-67045122.

7. Get creative at Doolally

Doolally Khar is organising guided workshops, including a painting workshop that will teach you how to paint cherry blossoms using acrylic paints. At the end of the three hours, you get to take your painting home. The cost of the workshop (Rs 1,600) includes materials and some refreshments. Other workshops include resin art on a tray and tie and dye on a tote bag and a cotton t-shirt.

Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar

When: 21st and 22nd May.

Register: doolally.in/events

8. Dance your heart out

If dancing is on your mind and you are looking for someone who can match your moves, then head to Raasta this Sunday. You may meet your partner (in step) at this dance event organised by Tinder. Learn Jamaican dance form Dancehall from popular dance instructor Jahnavi Sheriff. That’s not all. There are fun activities too. So put on your dancing shoes and get grooving.

When: May 22, 12pm

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Ticket: Rs 1,499 (Includes one alcoholic/non alcoholic drink + one Appetizer)

Learn Jamaican dance form Dancehall from Jahnavi Sheriff.

9. Sunset Cinema

How about a movie night? Not a movie at a stuffy cinema hall but on the rooftop, under the stars. Sunset Cinema Club is organising the screening of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani this weekend at the Infiniti Mall rooftop. So bring your 'chashmish', Avi, Aditi and 'Bunnys' with you to watch this ultimate friendship film. You will be seated on mattresses in front of the big screen. Munchies can be bought from the food court or you could order popcorn right at the venue.

Where: Infinity Mall, Malad

When: May 22, 7.30-10 pm

Tel: 022-48930438

10. Meditate with the World’s Best Teachers

Those looking to spend a quiet day at home (sometimes that can be fun too), make note of this meditation workshop by RoundGlass Living, a wellbeing app. This 12-hour online marathon meditation event is a good starting point for those looking to strengthen their concentration and meditation game.

Starting at 7 am, the event will have more than 20 experts from across the world guiding participants in various meditation and wellness sessions such as meditation for better parenting, removing negative thoughts, optimizing performance and even meditating with your pets.

Nithya Shanti, Tyagi Shurjo and Yael Shy (founder of MindfulNYU) will be conducting the sessions along with the digital creator Sunaina Rekhi hosting a session on body positivity and Bollywood singer Sowmya Raoh taking participants on a chanting experience.

When: On May 21 2022, 7 am – 7 pm

https://roundglass.link/WMDPR





