Lego reveals its 'The Office' set and fans can't keep calm. Pics inside

Lego's 'The Office' set includes the Dunder Mifflin office space, 15 minifigures based on characters like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert, among others. (Image credit: Twitter)

Lego has announced its latest crossover set and it one based on the hit sitcom The Office. If you’re a fan of the show, you’ll want to get out your magnifying glass because the Lego set appears to be chock-a-block with callbacks to some of the most iconic items from The Office.

It includes the Dunder Mifflin office space, 15 minifigures based on characters like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert, among others.



This set should be awarded a Dundee for Best Build Ever.

Introducing LEGO® Ideas 21336 #TheOffice. Available for pre-order now - https://t.co/PmqlMviMrv. pic.twitter.com/covum4DBM2

— LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) July 15, 2022

According to The Verge , The Office set became a reality after getting 10,000 votes through the Lego Ideas programme. The original submitter, Jaijai Lewis, has been working on the project since 2014, the publication added.

The set measures over 3 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 10 inches deep and has 1,164 pieces. It costs $119.99 (about Rs 9,600) and will release on October 1. It can, however, be pre-ordered via Walmart’s website in the US and Canada and at Lego.com internationally.

Here's how The Office fans reacted to the news.

I don't even like

, but I want

The Office

and Central Perk sets. I kind of need them. Damn you for tapping into my nostalgia," commented Twitter user Abbott lies & Texans die (@jenn_ebel).

Another user Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) said, "This morning, before 9 am, I preordered both God of War Ragnarok and The Office Lego set. I'm 42-years-old."

"Holy cow, they legit included the Homer Simpson doll in the Lego set for The Office. That’s some amazing attention to detail," tweeted user Ben Bertoli! (@SuperBentendo).