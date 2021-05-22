LGBTQ Pride Month: Lego announces first rainbow set titled 'Everyone Is Awesome'

Lego's newest product to be a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set. Image Source: LEGO Twitter

As LGBTQ Pride Month is round the corner, Lego has announced that it will release a special toy set called ‘Everyone is awesome’ to celebrate the diversity of its consumers.



We’re super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik

— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

"We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted.

NBC News reported that the special buildable model would include 11 monochrome mini-figures each with its fabulous flare, unique hairstyle and rainbow colour. All the hues in the rainbow set are said to be inspired by the Pride Flag, designed by American artist and the symbol of LGBTQ pride Gilbert Baker.

The 346 pieces toy set also features figures in hot pink, baby blue and white colours. The additional three colours were picked from newer versions of Gay Pride Flag. The set also features brown and black stripes that were added to the Pride flag flown in Philadelphia back in 2017.

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," Matthew Ashton, Lego's vice president of design, said in a press release.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true awesome selves!," Ashton added. "This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome!'”