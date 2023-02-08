English
    Which lawyer represented Adani in key deals since 2022?

    Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas represented the Adani Group in many deals, while other firms like Clifford Chance have also been engaged.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    February 08, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
    Adani Group took over the management of the Mumbai airport from the GVK Group in July 2021.

    The Hindenburg report, which was released in January, put the Adani Group in the eye of a storm.

    The report made adverse observations against the Adani Group regarding its accounting practices, related-party transactions, concentrated share ownership by a few overseas investment firms, and share price manipulation. The Adani Group denied all the allegations and hinted at exploring legal options.

    In the wake of the report, the stocks of many group companies crashed and flagship company Adani Enterprises cancelled its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering a day after it was fully subscribed.

    Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, one of India’s largest law firms, has advised and represented the Adani Group on a range of transactions and deals, including acquisitions in 2022. Here is a look at the deals the law firm advised since last year: