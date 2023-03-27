Supreme Court rules in favour of borrowers' right to be heard before banks classify accounts as fraud

Breaking News

The Supreme Court of India on March 27 held that a borrower has the right to be heard before banks classify their account as fraud. The court stated that the principles of natural justice must be followed and read into the Reserve Bank of India's master circular on fraud.

The court further held that when an account is classified as fraud, it results in civil consequences and criminal consequences to borrower and amounts to "blacklisting" of borrowers from availing any credit, hence opportunity of hearing must be granted for the borrowers under the Master Directions on Fraud.

According to the SC, the borrower need not however be given an opportunity of being before registering an FIR. The judgment also notes that the banks must pass a reasoned order on their decision to classify an account as fraudulent, to avoid arbitrariness.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has in 2016 issued a master circular allowing banks to unilaterally classify accounts of wilful defualters as fraudulent, this was challenged in various High Courts

The leading case in the judgment is an appeal against a 2021 order of Telangana HC. The Telangana High Court directed the RBI to ensure that principles of natural justice be read into the clauses in master circular issued for detecting frauds in banking sector. Natural justice means, everyone has the right to be heard before a decision is passed against them.

The HC directed the Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) to give an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner before taking a decision on the subject issue and to complete the exercise within three months, and that the subsequent exercise by Fraud Identification Committee (FIC) should be carried out within two months thereafter.

RBI and State Bank of India challenged the order of the Telangana HC.

Subsequently, the SC decided to hear appeal against the judgments of various HCs in similar cases.