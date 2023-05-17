Delhi High Court grants right to use brand name ‘Sugar lite’ to dairy products maker

Delhi High Court

A Division Bench of Delhi High Court on May 12 granted rights to use the brand name ‘SUGARLITE’ to a Delhi-based ‘Make in India’ dairy products firm called Delhi Marketing.

As a consequence of this order in a trademark dispute, Zydus Wellness Limited, which sells a stevia-based sugar sweetener called 'SugarLite', will not be able to do so.

Delhi Marketing, which sells products such as curd under the brand name ‘SUGARLITE’, initiated a suit filed in Patiala House Court against Zydus Wellness Ltd, alleging that Zydus is using a deceptively similar mark to confuse the customers.

However, Patiala House Court held that the visual appearance of the two marks was different and they also related to different class of products. The court further held that considering the manner in which the parties were trading, there would be no likelihood of confusion. The court furthermore held that Delhi Marketing never gave any sales or expenditure figures qua promotion of the trademark 'SUGARLITE' and that the trademark 'SUGARLITE' was not a well-known trademark as per the act.

The Division Bench led by Justice Manmohan held that the Zydus’ mark was identical to that of Delhi Marketing’s and the respective products were allied and cognate products as they are generally procured from the same source in the market and sold over the counter to almost the same class of purchasers. The high court concluded that there is likelihood of confusion in the minds of the general public in assuming that the two competing marks are emanating from a common source of origin.

The court also noted that Zydus knowingly took a big calculated risk in adopting an identically similar mark 'SugarLite' as that of the registered trademark 'SUGARLITE' owned by the firm despite complete knowledge of its existence since before.

The High Court further held that not being a well-known trademark was immaterial for adjudication at the interim stage and the trial court could not have considered it. The HC concluded the act of Zydus adopting and using the identically similar mark ‘SugarLite’ as that of the trademark ‘SUGARLITE’ of Delhi Marketing even though in a different Class of products, does not exude confidence in the process.

The court thus concluded that Patiala House Court has passed the order ‘arbitrarily, capriciously and perversely, completely ignoring the documents on record.’