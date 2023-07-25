Kylian Mbappe to Al-Hilal: Here's how much the striker will earn per month if deal gets done

Al-Hilal sent a world-record bid of approximately Rs 2718 crore to French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for star striker Kylian Mbappe on a one-year deal.

The football world was left shocked on Monday when Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal sent a world-record bid that was worth approximately Rs 2,718 crore to French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for star striker Kylian Mbappe on a one-year deal.

A report in The Guardian stated that Al-Hilal will look to tempt the 2018 World Cup winner with a Rs 1,813 core per year salary and combining other factors such as image rights and commercial engagements, his overall earnings could reach close to Rs 6,346 crore.

A breakdown of how much Mbappe can earn in a month or a week or even a minute only makes this offer more staggering.

If the deal goes through, then Mbappe looks set to earn approximately Rs 528 crore a month, Rs 120 crore a week, Rs 17.2 crore a day, Rs 72.42 lakhs an hour, Rs 1.2 lakh a minute and Rs 1,993 a second.

Later on Monday, reports emerged that PSG had allowed Al-Hilal to speak with the 24-year-old about his possible move to the Middle East. There is no update yet on whether Mbappe has accepted the deal or not.

The striker was left out of the PSG squad for the side's pre-season tour to Japan. The report stated that the club will accept the offer from Al-Hilal but also remain convinced that Mbappe has agreed terms to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Incidentally, in May, Al-Hilal had tried to get Argentinian forward Lionel Messi for a sum of Rs 2,862 crore, but the 2022 World Cup winner declined the offer and opted to join Major League Soccer Club Inter Miami.

Also read: Kylian Mbappe shocks PSG with decision to not renew contract