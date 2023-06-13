French footballer Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not renew the contract which will end in June next year, according to French sports newspaper L’Equipe and other international media organisations.
PSG was hopeful that Mbappe would extend his contract, Al Jazeera reported.
Mbappé will become a free agent at the end of the next season, which has greatly angered PSG since they feel they have invested in him and have been let down. They took a chance on a free transfer last year before Mbappé ultimately agreed to a new contract, so they won't do it again. Fans and experts predict Mbappe will likely join Read Madrid, that offered him a huge contract ever a year ago.
Given the circumstances, losing Mbappé would be particularly troubling for a franchise that has long been recognised for its talents.
