French footballer Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not renew the contract which will end in June next year, according to French sports newspaper L’Equipe and other international media organisations.



After Lionel Messi, Mbappe, 24, could be the next one out the door at the Qatar-backed football club. The club will now have to sell Mbappe in the upcoming summer or risk seeing him go for free. As reported by The New York Times, PSG’s top executives were startled by Mbappe’s letter that carried his notice to quit.

PSG was hopeful that Mbappe would extend his contract, Al Jazeera reported.

In 2017, Mbappé had signed for Paris Saint-Germain for €180 million, making him the second-most expensive player of all time, after Brazil’s Neymar. With PSG, Mbappe has five French league championships, and in 2018, he won the World Cup with France.

Mbappé will become a free agent at the end of the next season, which has greatly angered PSG since they feel they have invested in him and have been let down. They took a chance on a free transfer last year before Mbappé ultimately agreed to a new contract, so they won't do it again. Fans and experts predict Mbappe will likely join Read Madrid, that offered him a huge contract ever a year ago.

Given the circumstances, losing Mbappé would be particularly troubling for a franchise that has long been recognised for its talents.

