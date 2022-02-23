KPAC Lalitha, veteran Malayalam actor, dies at 74; Kerala mourns her

KPAC Lalitha made her way into hearts of different generations in Kerala with her acting skills, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. (Image tweeted by @PrithviOfficial)

Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha died late on Tuesday at her home in Tripunithura near Kerala's Kochi. She was 74. Lalitha had been unwell for the past few months.

Known for her versatility and acting range, from comedy to serious roles, Lallitha played a wide range of characters in over 500 films, winning the heart of Kerala in a span of five decades.

Soon after the news of her death broke, members of the film fraternity as well as Malayalam cinema lovers paid her tributes.



Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known.#KPACLalitha pic.twitter.com/zAGeRr7rM0

— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) February 22, 2022

“Rest in peace Lalitha aunty. It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you. One of the finest actors I’ve known,” actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted on Tuesday night, along with a photo of KPAC Lalitha

Condoling her death, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she could make her way into hearts of different generations with her acting skills.

Superstar Mammootty and playback singer MG Sreekumar were among those who paid homage to the actor at her home and at a public display venue. "I've lost a very, very dear person," Mammootty tweeted in Malayalam. Actors Manju Warrier, Rima Kallingal and Keerthy Suresh were among those who paid tribute on social media.

The noted actor’s death comes months after another legendary Malayalam actor, Nedumudi Venu, died in October at the age of 73. He and Lalitha have acted together in a number of films.

Originally named Maheshwari Amma, Lalitha was born in 1948 in Kerala's Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district. She began her acting career as a theatre artist with KPAC (Kerala People's Arts Club), a theatre collective in Kerala, five decades ago.

KPAC Lalitha is survived by her son Sidharth Bharathan, an actor and director, and daughter Sreekutty. She was married to the legendary Malayalam film director Bharathan who died in 1998.

She made her entry into films in 1969 with “Koottukudumbam”, directed by KS Sethumadhavan. Lalitha took a break from acting for some time in the late 1970s, but returned in 1983 with “Kattathe Kilikkoodu” directed by Bharathan.

Lalitha was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.