Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73

Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on October 11 after having been admitted to the intensive care unit at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier in the day there were reports that his condition is serious.

On October 10, Venu developed uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit, said the doctors.

The 73-year-old veteran has acted in more than 500 films, primarily in Malayalam and also in Tamil. He had recently recovered from COVID-19.

His real name is Kesavan Venugopal and was popularly by his stage name Nedumudi Venu.

Starting his career as a journalist, he has had no reason to look back after donning the grease paint for the first time in 1978, until then he was a popular theatre personality.

His acting skills were showcased in the Bharathan film Aaravam. Padmarajan's Oridathoru Phayalwan and Kallan Pavithran set a milestone for him. It marked his start in Karanavar (head of the family) roles, which included most of his memorable performances.

He also wrote scripts for movies. He wrote the stories for the films Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Theertham, Sruthi, Ambada Njaane!, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Savidham and Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu.

He also tried his hand in direction with Pooram.

He has also acted in a few Tamil films with director Shankar, such as Kamal Hasan's Indian and Vikram's Anniyan.

He acted in NFDC film Parinamam (The Change), directed by P Venu that won the best screenplay award at the Ashdod International Film Festival held in Israel.

He won the Best Actor award for his role in Saira at the Zimbabwe International Film Festival which concluded in September 2007; Saira was the only film from India to be included in the festival.

He had won 3 National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards for his various performances.

Anguished by the sudden demise of the legendary Malayalam actor Shri. Nedumudi Venu. It's a great loss for the film field. Undoubtedly he is one of the most influential actors of our time. My prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/0h9AdsQ1kB

— K Surendran (@surendranbjp) October 11, 2021

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was recently seen in Bhramam, the remake of Ayushmann Khurranna starrer Andhadhun, tweeted a condolence message on Venu's passing away, and wrote, "Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu



Director Sangeeth Sivan paid his last respects by saying, "Absolutely shattered to know that #NedumudiVenu is no more! One of our finest actors. Such a huge loss to Malayalam cinema. He leaves behind an impressive & varied filmography & will live in our hearts forever. #OmShanti.