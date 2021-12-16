MARKET NEWS

English
Kolkata man orders geyser on Amazon, gets carton of Maggi, detergent instead

The Kolkata-based legal professional said he had spoken to Amazon's agents on the phone and was told that he would get a refund.

Shylaja Varma
December 16, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST
A Kolkata-based legal professional got this carton of Maggi noodles and detergent after he placed an order for a geyser on Amazon. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @majumdar__sayan)

A man in Kolkata, who ordered an electric geyser on Amazon recently, found a carton full of Maggi instant noodle packets and bottles of detergent.

Sayan Majumdar, a legal professional, had placed an order for a Racold geyser on December 9, paying Rs. 7,499. The package arrived a few days later, but his family opened it only on Wednesday when the electrician came to fix the geyser in their bathroom.

When the electrician opened the carton, he found not the geyser, but packets of Maggi noodles and bottles Ezee detergent.

“I've ordered a Racold 10L Geyser and see what I got - Maggi and Ezee! Spoke with the customer care but they did not even have the courtesy to apologize. What kind of a service is this,” Majumdar tweeted, tagging Amazon India and the internet giant’s chief, Jeff Bezos.

A video he posted shows the electrician showing the contents of the carton.

Amazon’s help desk responded to his complaint, seeking details. Majumdar told Moneycontrol.com that he had spoken to the company’s agents on the phone and was told that he would get a refund.

“Please see description of the product, customer care guys said that they'd arrange for a refund but did not even bother to apologize or pay any heed to the harassment and delay faced by us. At the very least, you should arrange for a compensation,” he said in another tweet.

Amazon said it has escalated his complaint and sent it to the “concerned team”.

In a similar case that emerged in October, a man in Kerala, who ordered an iPhone on Amazon, found a bar of soap and a Rs. 5 coin instead, when he opened the packet upon delivery. Full money was returned to him, Kerala Police said in a Facebook post.

In June last year, Gautam Rege, a Pune resident, had ordered a lotion worth Rs. 300 on Amazon. But instead, he received earphones worth Rs 19,000. After he flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it".
Tags: #Amazon #Kolkata #Maggi
first published: Dec 16, 2021 09:25 am

