Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man orders lotion gets Bose wireless earbuds worth Rs 19,000, Amazon asks him to keep it

After Gautam Rege flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it" as the product was not returnable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online shopping has its own perks and perils. For a Pune-based man, it turned out to be a boon. Gautam Rege had ordered a lotion worth Rs 300 but instead, he received earphones worth Rs 19,000. After Rege flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it".

Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software, tweeted, "Bose wireless earbuds (Rs 19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (Rs 300). @amazonIN
support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!"

Another user pointed out that this is a common practice.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users too shared their experiences after receiving the wrong products. However, they were not as lucky as Rege.



First Published on Jun 13, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Amazon #India #Twitter

