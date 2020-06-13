Man orders lotion gets Bose wireless earbuds worth Rs 19,000, Amazon asks him to keep it

Online shopping has its own perks and perils. For a Pune-based man, it turned out to be a boon. Gautam Rege had ordered a lotion worth Rs 300 but instead, he received earphones worth Rs 19,000. After Rege flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it".



Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW

— Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020



Yes @amazonIN can ask you to keep it and refund your money also.

Because cost of returning the item (logistics) is on them, cost of items is on the merchant. Additionally merchant will be charged penalty for having problems with the order. @amazonIN will always make profit. Close June 11, 2020



Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!@AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/mtH1SemrAN

— Kalyan Gandhapu (@gandhapukalyan) June 11, 2020

Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software, tweeted, "Bose wireless earbuds (Rs 19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (Rs 300). @amazonINsupport asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!"Another user pointed out that this is a common practice.Meanwhile, other Twitter users too shared their experiences after receiving the wrong products. However, they were not as lucky as Rege.