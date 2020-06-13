Man orders lotion gets Bose wireless earbuds worth Rs 19,000, Amazon asks him to keep it

After Gautam Rege flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it" as the product was not returnable.
Online shopping has its own perks and perils. For a Pune-based man, it turned out to be a boon. Gautam Rege had ordered a lotion worth Rs 300 but instead, he received earphones worth Rs 19,000. After Rege flagged the issue to Amazon India's support team, he was told to "keep it".Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software, tweeted, "Bose wireless earbuds (Rs 19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (Rs 300). @amazonIN
support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable!"
Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW
— Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020
Another user pointed out that this is a common practice.
Yes @amazonIN can ask you to keep it and refund your money also.
Because cost of returning the item (logistics) is on them, cost of items is on the merchant.
Additionally merchant will be charged penalty for having problems with the order. @amazonIN will always make profit.— Akshay Mathur (@akshaymathu) June 11, 2020
Meanwhile, other Twitter users too shared their experiences after receiving the wrong products. However, they were not as lucky as Rege.
Ever heard of folks who ordered mobile or tab from e-commerce sites & received a bar of soap instead? Well, the opposite happened to me today. I ordered an aftershave & received a Lenovo Tab4.
Hey @amazonIN, want to take it back & give me what I ordered? Or not, your call! pic.twitter.com/FD6PaoMj0Z— Debashis Tripathy (@deba1602) December 4, 2018
Guess what, I ordered Dell Monitor worth 13k and what i got is Colin bottles, garbage etc. and now they are saying that they will not refund my money also. Amazon is just trying to fool their customers. Amazon business model revealed!!@AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/mtH1SemrAN
— Kalyan Gandhapu (@gandhapukalyan) June 11, 2020